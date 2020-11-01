WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
899 FPUS56 KSEW 011031
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-020000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 59 43 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-020000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 60 41 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-020000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 56 44 60 / 0 0 0
Everett 56 43 60 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-020000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 60 41 64 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 59 40 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-020000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 61 45 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-020000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 65 46 67 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 62 42 65 / 0 0 0
North Bend 66 44 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-020000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 58 41 60 / 0 0 0
Sumas 61 42 63 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-020000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 56 44 59 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 60 43 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-020000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light
wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 56 40 57 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 52 44 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-020000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 55 42 59 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 54 41 58 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-020000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. North part, southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. South part,
west wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph north
part, south to 10 mph south part.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 60 39 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-020000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 61 38 63 / 0 0 0
Olympia 59 36 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-020000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
$$
WAZ514-020000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 56 40 57 / 0 0 0
Sequim 57 40 59 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-020000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 56 43 57 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ516-020000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind
10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 61 42 59 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ517-020000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 61 43 59 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-020000-
Olympics-
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 52 42 50 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-020000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 55 42 53 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-020000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. East wind in
the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the
passes.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 6500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
6500 feet increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the
passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 54 37 60 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 49 36 55 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-020000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
231 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
$$
