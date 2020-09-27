WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020
_____
883 FPUS56 KSEW 271021
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-272300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 65 50 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-272300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 66 49 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-272300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 64 49 65 / 0 0 0
Everett 63 49 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-272300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 67 47 72 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 66 47 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-272300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 67 50 71 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ555-272300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph near gaps in the terrain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 66 51 75 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 66 47 75 / 0 0 0
North Bend 67 47 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-272300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 63 47 68 / 10 0 0
Sumas 65 47 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-272300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 64 49 66 / 10 0 0
Mount Vernon 66 48 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-272300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 63 46 65 / 10 0 0
Eastsound 61 50 62 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ510-272300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 62 47 63 / 10 0 0
Port Townsend 62 45 63 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-272300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 68 47 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-272300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 69 47 75 / 0 0 0
Olympia 67 47 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-272300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-272300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 61 47 65 / 0 0 0
Sequim 63 46 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-272300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 60 49 64 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ516-272300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 64 49 72 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ517-272300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 66 51 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-272300-
Olympics-
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 54 45 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-272300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet increasing
to 13000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 52 45 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-272300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 11000 feet increasing to 13500 feet in the
afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the
passes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Light
wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 70. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. East wind
in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 62 43 73 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 57 43 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-272300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
321 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
$$
_____
