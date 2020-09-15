WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 14, 2020
_____
991 FPUS56 KSEW 150952
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-152300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in
the morning. Smoke through the day. Highs near 70. South wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 68 57 69 / 30 20 10
$$
WAZ559-152300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Highs
near 70. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Smoke. Lows in the
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in
the morning. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 69 53 69 / 30 20 20
$$
WAZ507-152300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Highs near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 69 55 65 / 20 20 10
Everett 70 56 66 / 20 20 10
$$
WAZ509-152300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in
the morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 68 53 71 / 30 20 10
Tacoma 67 54 70 / 30 20 10
$$
WAZ556-152300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Highs near 70. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 70 56 71 / 30 20 20
$$
WAZ555-152300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 72 54 74 / 20 20 10
Enumclaw 69 54 70 / 30 20 10
North Bend 71 53 73 / 30 20 10
$$
WAZ503-152300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 71 53 67 / 10 20 10
Sumas 73 52 72 / 10 20 10
$$
WAZ506-152300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the 60s. North wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 69 53 65 / 10 20 10
Mount Vernon 73 53 70 / 20 20 20
$$
WAZ001-152300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the 60s. North wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 67 50 67 / 20 20 20
Eastsound 68 54 63 / 10 20 10
$$
WAZ510-152300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Highs near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Smoke. Lows in the
50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 70 52 62 / 20 20 20
Port Townsend 69 52 63 / 20 20 10
$$
WAZ511-152300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in
the morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Smoke. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 68 52 70 / 40 30 20
$$
WAZ504-152300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Smoke. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 67 53 72 / 40 40 20
Olympia 67 52 72 / 50 30 20
$$
WAZ512-152300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Smoke.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. A
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
$$
WAZ514-152300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Lows near 50. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Smoke. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Smoke. Lows in the
50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 66 51 61 / 20 20 20
Sequim 65 49 64 / 20 20 20
$$
WAZ515-152300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Smoke through the day.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Lows
near 50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. A
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 68 52 61 / 40 40 30
$$
WAZ516-152300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Smoke.
Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 68 52 65 / 50 50 40
$$
WAZ517-152300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Highs in the 60s
to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Lows in
the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Highs
in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Smoke.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 69 55 63 / 40 50 30
$$
WAZ513-152300-
Olympics-
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Smoke through
the day. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Smoke. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of
smoke. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. A
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 54 46 53 / 30 30 30
$$
WAZ567-152300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Smoke. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke through the day. A slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Areas
of smoke. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. A
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and
showers likely. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers likely in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 60 49 59 / 10 20 10
$$
WAZ568-152300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Snow level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Smoke.
Snow level near 11500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke through the day. A slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. East wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Smoke. Snow level near
11000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Areas
of smoke. Snow level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 64 52 67 / 30 40 30
Stevens Pass 63 53 70 / 20 20 10
$$
WAZ569-152300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
251 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke. Snow level near
12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Smoke. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Smoke
through the day. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Smoke. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke through the day. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Showers likely,
a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers likely in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather