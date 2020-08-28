WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

_____

942 FPUS56 KSEW 280910

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-282300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 79 56 71 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ559-282300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 79 53 71 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ507-282300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 54 69 / 0 0 10

Everett 73 53 69 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ509-282300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 80 55 73 / 0 0 10

Tacoma 80 55 73 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ556-282300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind around

10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 79 56 72 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ555-282300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 80 52 72 / 0 0 10

Enumclaw 79 51 70 / 0 0 10

North Bend 81 51 72 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ503-282300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing

to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 73 54 69 / 0 0 0

Sumas 77 53 70 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-282300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 52 69 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 77 53 72 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ001-282300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 74 49 71 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 71 55 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-282300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 52 66 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 69 49 67 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ511-282300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 81 53 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-282300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 82 51 74 / 0 0 0

Olympia 82 52 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-282300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

$$

WAZ514-282300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 50 65 / 0 0 0

Sequim 71 49 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-282300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 52 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-282300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 69 50 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-282300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 69 54 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-282300-

Olympics-

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 62 42 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-282300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

A slight chance of rain through the day. A slight chance of snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 65 46 55 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ568-282300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet decreasing to 10500 feet in

the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. North wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 75 46 63 / 0 0 10

Stevens Pass 72 46 59 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ569-282300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

209 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

$$

_____

