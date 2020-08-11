WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-112300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 74 53 71 / 0 0 10
WAZ559-112300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 73 50 70 / 0 10 10
WAZ507-112300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 71 52 69 / 10 10 10
Everett 71 52 69 / 0 10 10
WAZ509-112300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 76 52 73 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 75 52 72 / 0 0 0
WAZ556-112300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 75 54 72 / 10 10 10
WAZ555-112300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 74 51 71 / 10 10 10
Enumclaw 74 48 70 / 0 0 10
North Bend 76 50 73 / 0 10 10
WAZ503-112300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 69 53 68 / 0 0 10
Sumas 73 51 71 / 10 0 10
WAZ506-112300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 69 52 69 / 10 10 10
Mount Vernon 74 52 72 / 0 0 10
WAZ001-112300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming
west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind around
10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 72 50 71 / 0 0 10
Eastsound 70 54 69 / 0 0 10
WAZ510-112300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 67 52 66 / 10 10 10
Port Townsend 68 49 67 / 0 0 10
WAZ511-112300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 74 50 72 / 0 0 0
WAZ504-112300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 75 49 73 / 0 0 0
Olympia 75 49 73 / 0 0 0
WAZ512-112300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
WAZ514-112300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing
to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 65 49 63 / 0 0 0
Sequim 68 48 67 / 0 0 10
WAZ515-112300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 63 52 63 / 0 0 10
WAZ516-112300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near
50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 66 51 67 / 0 0 0
WAZ517-112300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 64 54 65 / 0 10 10
WAZ513-112300-
Olympics-
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 58 39 54 / 0 0 10
WAZ567-112300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet
decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 59 41 54 / 10 10 20
WAZ568-112300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. West
wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 67 43 63 / 0 10 10
Stevens Pass 64 42 59 / 0 10 10
WAZ569-112300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 11500 feet.
