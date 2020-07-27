WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020
_____
121 FPUS56 KSEW 271025
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-272300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 91 59 80 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-272300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 89 57 80 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-272300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 82 58 76 / 0 0 0
Everett 84 58 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-272300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 93 59 82 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 92 58 82 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-272300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 91 61 82 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-272300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 91 61 82 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 91 60 81 / 0 0 0
North Bend 94 60 86 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-272300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 82 59 74 / 0 0 0
Sumas 89 59 80 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-272300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 79 56 72 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 85 58 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-272300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 80 54 76 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 76 58 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-272300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 75 56 69 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 76 54 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-272300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 92 56 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-272300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 94 56 82 / 0 0 0
Olympia 93 56 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-272300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-272300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 77 55 69 / 0 0 0
Sequim 81 55 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-272300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 73 55 65 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ516-272300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 75 55 67 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ517-272300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 73 56 66 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ513-272300-
Olympics-
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 74 54 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-272300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 77 55 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-272300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind in the
passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 88 56 81 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 84 55 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-272300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
$$
_____
