WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

313 FPUS56 KSEW 221038

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-222300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 73 56 71 / 20 30 20

$$

WAZ559-222300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east around 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 73 55 70 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ507-222300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and areas

of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 56 70 / 30 30 20

Everett 71 56 70 / 20 30 20

$$

WAZ509-222300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 75 56 73 / 20 10 10

Tacoma 73 56 72 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ556-222300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 74 56 72 / 20 30 20

$$

WAZ555-222300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 74 55 70 / 10 30 20

Enumclaw 74 53 70 / 20 10 10

North Bend 76 54 72 / 10 30 20

$$

WAZ503-222300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 54 69 / 10 30 30

Sumas 75 58 71 / 10 30 30

$$

WAZ506-222300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 53 69 / 10 20 20

Mount Vernon 72 56 70 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ001-222300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 71 56 69 / 10 20 20

Eastsound 70 57 69 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ510-222300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and areas

of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 54 67 / 20 20 20

Port Townsend 68 55 66 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ511-222300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 72 55 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-222300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 54 71 / 10 10 10

Olympia 73 55 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ512-222300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-222300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and areas of drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 52 64 / 10 10 10

Sequim 69 53 67 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ515-222300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 55 61 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ516-222300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 65 55 64 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ517-222300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 56 63 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ513-222300-

Olympics-

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow

level near 10000 feet. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and areas of

drizzle after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 59 47 56 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ567-222300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 9500 feet.

Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

areas of drizzle after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 61 46 53 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ568-222300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow

level near 10000 feet. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, areas of

drizzle and a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet. No snow accumulation. Southwest wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and

areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 60. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Northwest wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 70 48 63 / 10 10 20

Stevens Pass 68 46 59 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ569-222300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

338 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather