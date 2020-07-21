WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

881 FPUS56 KSEW 211013

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-212300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 82 61 75 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ559-212300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 81 59 73 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ507-212300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 78 59 71 / 0 10 10

Everett 78 59 72 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ509-212300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 85 61 77 / 0 10 10

Tacoma 83 60 75 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ556-212300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 84 62 75 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ555-212300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 83 62 74 / 0 20 40

Enumclaw 82 59 75 / 0 10 20

North Bend 85 60 77 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ503-212300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 76 58 71 / 0 0 10

Sumas 81 59 75 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ506-212300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 74 56 71 / 0 10 20

Mount Vernon 80 58 74 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ001-212300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 76 54 72 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 74 57 70 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-212300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 71 56 68 / 0 10 20

Port Townsend 71 55 68 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ511-212300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 81 58 74 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ504-212300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 82 58 75 / 0 0 0

Olympia 82 57 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-212300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ514-212300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 69 55 66 / 0 0 10

Sequim 74 56 70 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ515-212300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 55 64 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ516-212300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 54 66 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ517-212300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 56 65 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ513-212300-

Olympics-

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 66 48 59 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ567-212300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 68 52 60 / 0 10 30

$$

WAZ568-212300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 78 55 70 / 0 10 20

Stevens Pass 75 55 67 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ569-212300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

$$

_____

