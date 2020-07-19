WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

_____

867 FPUS56 KSEW 191047

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-192300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 82 60 86 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-192300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 82 57 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-192300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 76 57 78 / 0 0 0

Everett 77 57 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-192300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 84 59 87 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 83 58 86 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-192300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 82 59 86 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-192300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 81 61 85 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 82 58 85 / 0 0 0

North Bend 84 58 87 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-192300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 78 58 80 / 0 0 0

Sumas 82 59 86 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-192300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 75 57 77 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 79 58 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-192300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 78 55 80 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 73 58 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-192300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 72 56 74 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 72 55 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-192300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 84 58 87 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-192300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 84 58 88 / 0 0 0

Olympia 83 57 88 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-192300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-192300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 71 58 74 / 0 0 0

Sequim 75 58 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-192300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 68 57 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-192300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 72 55 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-192300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 70 56 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-192300-

Olympics-

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and areas

of drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow

level near 8500 feet. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 66 51 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-192300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing

level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 69 54 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-192300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 77 53 82 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 74 54 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-192300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

$$

_____

