WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020
273 FPUS56 KSEW 141034
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-142300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 77 57 80 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-142300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 78 55 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-142300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 72 53 75 / 0 0 0
Everett 72 54 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-142300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 79 56 82 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 79 55 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-142300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around
10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 78 57 80 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-142300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 77 56 78 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 77 55 79 / 0 0 0
North Bend 81 55 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-142300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 72 54 73 / 0 0 0
Sumas 76 55 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-142300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 70 54 71 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 74 53 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-142300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 71 51 72 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 68 54 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-142300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 66 53 69 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 67 51 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-142300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 80 54 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-142300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 81 53 81 / 0 0 0
Olympia 81 53 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-142300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ514-142300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 65 53 69 / 0 0 0
Sequim 70 52 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-142300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 64 53 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-142300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 66 53 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-142300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 55 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-142300-
Olympics-
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet increasing to
13000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 62 49 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-142300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet increasing to
12000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 60 47 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-142300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet increasing to
12500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. North wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 74 49 72 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 70 48 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-142300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
333 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet increasing to
13000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
$$
