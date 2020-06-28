WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
_____
495 FPUS56 KSEW 281045
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-282300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 70 54 78 / 70 10 0
$$
WAZ559-282300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 70 51 77 / 50 10 0
$$
WAZ507-282300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 68 54 76 / 50 10 0
Everett 67 53 76 / 50 10 0
$$
WAZ509-282300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 53 80 / 80 10 0
Tacoma 70 52 79 / 80 10 0
$$
WAZ556-282300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 71 55 79 / 60 10 0
$$
WAZ555-282300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 67 55 76 / 80 30 10
Enumclaw 66 51 76 / 80 20 10
North Bend 68 52 79 / 70 20 10
$$
WAZ503-282300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 71 54 75 / 20 0 0
Sumas 74 54 78 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ506-282300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 70 53 73 / 30 0 0
Mount Vernon 72 53 78 / 40 10 0
$$
WAZ001-282300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 72 52 74 / 10 0 0
Eastsound 70 55 72 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ510-282300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 67 53 72 / 30 0 0
Port Townsend 67 52 71 / 30 0 0
$$
WAZ511-282300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 73 51 77 / 50 0 0
$$
WAZ504-282300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 73 50 79 / 60 10 0
Olympia 73 51 79 / 50 10 0
$$
WAZ512-282300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near
50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-282300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 67 55 70 / 20 0 0
Sequim 70 55 73 / 30 0 0
$$
WAZ515-282300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 67 53 68 / 40 0 0
$$
WAZ516-282300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 68 51 68 / 40 0 0
$$
WAZ517-282300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 54 67 / 50 0 0
$$
WAZ513-282300-
Olympics-
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 56 46 62 / 40 0 0
$$
WAZ567-282300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers late in the evening. Mostly clear
after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 56 46 63 / 60 30 10
$$
WAZ568-282300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance
of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Light wind in the passes
becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s.
Light wind in the passes becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. West wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. West wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 55 45 68 / 70 40 30
Stevens Pass 51 45 63 / 90 40 20
$$
WAZ569-282300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and showers late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance
of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
$$
_____
