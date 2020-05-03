WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

693 FPUS56 KSEW 030956

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-032300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 40. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 41 63 / 60 20 20

WAZ559-032300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 39 61 / 70 20 30

WAZ507-032300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 40. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 41 62 / 60 20 10

Everett 56 40 62 / 70 20 20

WAZ509-032300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then periods of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 59 39 65 / 60 20 20

Tacoma 58 38 64 / 60 10 20

WAZ556-032300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 40. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 58 41 64 / 60 20 20

WAZ555-032300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 41 65 / 90 40 20

Enumclaw 56 38 63 / 80 30 20

North Bend 58 39 66 / 80 30 20

WAZ503-032300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Periods of showers in the morning, then periods of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 39 62 / 80 10 10

Sumas 56 39 64 / 90 20 10

WAZ506-032300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then numerous showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 41 60 / 70 20 10

Mount Vernon 58 41 65 / 70 20 10

WAZ001-032300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 41 59 / 60 10 20

Eastsound 55 44 58 / 60 10 10

WAZ510-032300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 58 43 62 / 70 10 10

Port Townsend 54 40 59 / 70 20 20

WAZ511-032300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain showers in the morning, then periods of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 36 63 / 90 10 40

WAZ504-032300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 59 35 65 / 90 10 30

Olympia 58 35 64 / 80 10 30

WAZ512-032300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WAZ514-032300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 39 56 / 60 10 30

Sequim 55 38 58 / 70 10 30

WAZ515-032300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 40 55 / 90 10 50

WAZ516-032300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 38 58 / 90 10 60

WAZ517-032300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 41 59 / 90 10 50

WAZ513-032300-

Olympics-

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 27 44 / 80 10 40

WAZ567-032300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 4500 feet in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 28 48 / 90 40 10

WAZ568-032300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

West wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 5000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 47 29 56 / 70 30 20

Stevens Pass 40 27 50 / 60 20 10

WAZ569-032300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

255 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Showers through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

