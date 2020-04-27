WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

_____

839 FPUS56 KSEW 271003

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-272300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 61 45 63 / 70 10 30

$$

WAZ559-272300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southeast

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 42 60 / 70 10 40

$$

WAZ507-272300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 59 45 60 / 60 20 30

Everett 59 45 60 / 70 20 40

$$

WAZ509-272300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 62 44 65 / 80 10 30

Tacoma 61 42 64 / 80 10 30

$$

WAZ556-272300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 62 46 63 / 80 20 30

$$

WAZ555-272300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 60 46 63 / 100 50 40

Enumclaw 59 43 64 / 90 20 30

North Bend 62 44 66 / 90 30 30

$$

WAZ503-272300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 44 59 / 80 20 50

Sumas 59 44 59 / 90 30 50

$$

WAZ506-272300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 45 58 / 70 20 50

Mount Vernon 62 46 62 / 80 30 40

$$

WAZ001-272300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 43 57 / 50 0 40

Eastsound 57 46 56 / 60 10 50

$$

WAZ510-272300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 47 60 / 60 10 40

Port Townsend 56 42 57 / 60 10 40

$$

WAZ511-272300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 59 41 62 / 70 0 50

$$

WAZ504-272300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 63 40 67 / 80 0 30

Olympia 62 40 65 / 80 0 40

$$

WAZ512-272300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-272300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 56 41 55 / 60 0 50

Sequim 57 42 57 / 70 10 50

$$

WAZ515-272300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

decreasing to light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 43 53 / 80 10 70

$$

WAZ516-272300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph with gusts

to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 42 56 / 80 10 80

$$

WAZ517-272300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 45 58 / 50 10 50

$$

WAZ513-272300-

Olympics-

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the evening. Snow

level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

Freezing level near 6000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 30 43 / 80 10 70

$$

WAZ567-272300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Freezing level near

5500 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing

to 6000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 41 33 45 / 100 60 50

$$

WAZ568-272300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind in the passes 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

50s. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in

the passes becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 34 58 / 90 30 30

Stevens Pass 44 33 51 / 90 50 30

$$

WAZ569-272300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather