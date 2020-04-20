WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-202300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming
south to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 66 46 59 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ559-202300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 64 43 57 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ507-202300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 62 46 57 / 0 0 10
Everett 63 46 57 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ509-202300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 67 45 60 / 0 0 10
Tacoma 66 43 59 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ556-202300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 66 46 60 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ555-202300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 67 47 58 / 0 10 20
Enumclaw 65 43 58 / 0 0 10
North Bend 68 44 59 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ503-202300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 62 46 57 / 0 0 10
Sumas 65 46 58 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ506-202300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 59 45 56 / 0 0 20
Mount Vernon 65 47 59 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ001-202300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 60 43 57 / 0 0 10
Eastsound 59 46 56 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ510-202300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 62 48 59 / 0 0 10
Port Townsend 58 43 56 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ511-202300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 65 41 58 / 0 0 30
$$
WAZ504-202300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 68 41 61 / 0 0 10
Olympia 66 41 59 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ512-202300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of
fog late in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
$$
WAZ514-202300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 57 41 55 / 0 0 20
Sequim 60 41 57 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ515-202300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 56 43 54 / 0 0 30
$$
WAZ516-202300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 57 41 55 / 0 0 30
$$
WAZ517-202300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 57 45 55 / 0 0 30
$$
WAZ513-202300-
Olympics-
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 45 31 43 / 10 0 30
$$
WAZ567-202300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,
snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,
snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 49 35 42 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ568-202300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. West wind in the passes to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,
snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,
snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 58 38 49 / 0 0 20
Stevens Pass 53 37 44 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ569-202300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
233 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain,
thunderstorms and showers in the evening. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
$$
