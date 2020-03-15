WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

_____

893 FPUS56 KSEW 151013

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-152300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas

of frost late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 32 54 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-152300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas

of frost late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 31 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-152300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late in the evening. Widespread

frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 33 51 / 0 0 0

Everett 44 31 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-152300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 30 56 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 46 28 54 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ556-152300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late in the evening. Widespread

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning, then areas of

frost late in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 32 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-152300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late in the evening. Widespread

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 32 58 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 48 30 55 / 10 0 0

North Bend 49 30 57 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ503-152300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 30 53 / 0 0 0

Sumas 48 30 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-152300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 33 49 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 49 32 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-152300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 15 to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs near 50.

North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 32 49 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 45 34 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-152300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 35 52 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 44 32 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-152300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North part,

northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. South part, northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the morning.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 29 55 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ504-152300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. A slight chance

of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows near

30. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 27 57 / 20 0 0

Olympia 46 28 55 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ512-152300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A slight chance

of rain and snow early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows near

30. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

$$

WAZ514-152300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost in the morning. Lows near 30.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs near 50.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 42 31 49 / 0 0 0

Sequim 43 30 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-152300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 34 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-152300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 31 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-152300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and

early morning. Widespread frost in the morning. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 32 55 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ513-152300-

Olympics-

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Freezing level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 18 36 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-152300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Freezing

level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A

slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 20 43 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-152300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. A

slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Freezing

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the late evening and

early morning. Freezing level near 3000 feet. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Freezing level near

6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Light wind in

the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

40s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Freezing level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet

increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 22 46 / 10 10 0

Stevens Pass 33 19 39 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-152300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A slight

chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow late in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Freezing level

near 3500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Freezing

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Freezing

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Widespread frost after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather