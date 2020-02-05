WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020
234 FPUS56 KSEW 051201
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-060000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 49 48 53 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ559-060000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 45 51 / 50 80 80
$$
WAZ507-060000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s.
South wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. East wind
to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 48 46 52 / 100 90 90
Everett 46 45 50 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ509-060000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 51 48 54 / 100 100 90
Tacoma 49 47 53 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ556-060000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 49 48 53 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ555-060000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 46 52 / 100 100 100
Enumclaw 49 46 53 / 100 100 100
North Bend 49 46 53 / 100 100 100
$$
WAZ503-060000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south
after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 45 43 48 / 80 90 90
Sumas 44 43 47 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ506-060000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 47 45 50 / 100 90 90
Mount Vernon 48 45 51 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ001-060000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 47 44 50 / 90 90 80
Eastsound 47 45 49 / 90 90 90
$$
WAZ510-060000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 50 46 53 / 100 90 90
Port Townsend 48 43 51 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ511-060000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind north part, southwest
10 to 20 mph south part.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 49 46 52 / 70 90 90
$$
WAZ504-060000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 50 48 54 / 90 90 90
Olympia 49 47 53 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ512-060000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-060000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 48 42 50 / 70 90 90
Sequim 49 41 51 / 70 80 90
$$
WAZ515-060000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 48 46 50 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ516-060000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts
one to three inches possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 51 47 52 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ517-060000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 49 52 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ513-060000-
Olympics-
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 34 32 36 / 90 90 90
$$
WAZ567-060000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to
8 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rain may be
heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rain may be
heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to
24 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Rain
may be heavy at times in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
near 2000 feet in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 34 33 37 / 100 100 100
$$
WAZ568-060000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet
increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to
7 inches. West wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total
snow accumulation 10 to 25 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures
near 40. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing
to 4000 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times
in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 37 36 40 / 100 100 100
Stevens Pass 34 33 37 / 100 100 100
$$
WAZ569-060000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to
7500 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times
in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts three inches or more possible. No snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts three inches or
more possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet
decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be
heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to
3000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
$$
