WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

_____

554 FPUS56 KSEW 211022

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-220000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 42 48 / 100 80 100

$$

WAZ559-220000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 40 46 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ507-220000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 42 47 / 100 90 90

Everett 46 42 46 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ509-220000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 42 50 / 90 70 100

Tacoma 47 42 48 / 90 70 100

$$

WAZ556-220000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 43 48 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ555-220000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 41 47 / 100 100 100

Enumclaw 47 40 47 / 100 90 100

North Bend 49 41 47 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ503-220000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 40 45 / 100 70 70

Sumas 45 39 44 / 100 80 80

$$

WAZ506-220000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain in the

late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 42 46 / 90 80 80

Mount Vernon 49 42 47 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ001-220000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 42 47 / 90 80 80

Eastsound 48 43 47 / 90 80 80

$$

WAZ510-220000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 44 49 / 90 80 80

Port Townsend 48 40 47 / 90 60 90

$$

WAZ511-220000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. North part, south wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. South part, south wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 40 47 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ504-220000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 42 49 / 100 80 100

Olympia 46 41 48 / 100 80 100

$$

WAZ512-220000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-220000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 39 46 / 90 90 90

Sequim 48 37 47 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ515-220000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 41 47 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ516-220000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 41 49 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ517-220000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 44 50 / 100 80 100

$$

WAZ513-220000-

Olympics-

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers and snow showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to

6 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 5 to

17 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 26 33 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ567-220000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation 13 to 26 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 30 34 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ568-220000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to

18 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Southeast

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 30 35 / 100 90 100

Stevens Pass 31 27 31 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ569-220000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

221 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to

11 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Rain likely after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

3 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 14 to 29 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

$$

_____

