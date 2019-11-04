WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019

_____

644 FPUS56 KSEW 041054

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-050000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 42 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-050000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. North wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 39 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-050000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 41 53 / 0 0 0

Everett 52 40 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-050000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 40 56 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 56 39 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-050000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 41 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-050000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 58 41 57 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 56 38 55 / 0 0 0

North Bend 58 39 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-050000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 40 52 / 0 0 0

Sumas 54 40 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-050000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 41 51 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 55 40 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-050000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 40 51 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 51 42 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-050000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 42 54 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 52 38 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-050000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 37 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-050000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 37 56 / 0 0 0

Olympia 55 37 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-050000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

WAZ514-050000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 38 51 / 0 0 0

Sequim 53 37 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-050000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 40 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-050000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 39 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-050000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 42 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-050000-

Olympics-

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 33 43 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-050000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 34 44 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-050000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind in the passes

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 34 51 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 47 33 46 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-050000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

253 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather