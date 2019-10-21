WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 54 59 / 90 90 50

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 52 59 / 90 90 40

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 53 58 / 90 90 50

Everett 55 52 57 / 90 90 60

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 54 61 / 90 90 60

Tacoma 58 54 60 / 90 90 50

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 57 54 59 / 90 90 60

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 52 59 / 100 100 80

Enumclaw 56 52 58 / 90 100 70

North Bend 56 52 59 / 100 100 70

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 50 57 / 90 90 30

Sumas 53 50 58 / 100 90 40

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 50 57 / 90 90 40

Mount Vernon 55 51 59 / 90 90 40

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 49 58 / 90 80 10

Eastsound 54 50 57 / 90 90 20

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 52 59 / 90 90 30

Port Townsend 55 48 57 / 90 90 30

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 52 61 / 90 90 40

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 58 53 62 / 90 90 60

Olympia 58 53 61 / 90 90 50

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 49 57 / 100 90 20

Sequim 56 47 58 / 80 80 20

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 50 56 / 100 90 20

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near

50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 50 57 / 100 90 20

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 53 58 / 90 90 40

Olympics-

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet increasing to 9500 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 45 41 45 / 90 90 20

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 39 43 / 100 100 60

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. West

wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind in the passes around 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 43 50 / 100 100 80

Stevens Pass 42 40 44 / 100 100 70

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to

8000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

