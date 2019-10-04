WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind around 10 mph becoming
northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 59 49 60 / 50 50 30
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 58 48 60 / 50 30 30
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind
becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 49 60 / 50 60 30
Everett 57 49 58 / 60 60 30
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind
around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 60 49 62 / 60 50 30
Tacoma 59 48 61 / 60 40 30
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 59 50 61 / 50 60 30
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. East wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 56 48 58 / 60 70 40
Enumclaw 57 46 58 / 50 60 30
North Bend 56 47 59 / 50 70 40
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind
to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 57 48 58 / 30 40 30
Sumas 58 48 59 / 50 60 40
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 57 48 58 / 40 50 30
Mount Vernon 59 49 60 / 40 50 30
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 58 45 59 / 30 20 20
Eastsound 57 49 57 / 40 30 20
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 59 49 59 / 30 40 20
Port Townsend 58 45 58 / 50 40 20
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 59 46 61 / 60 30 30
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 60 46 62 / 60 30 30
Olympia 59 46 61 / 50 30 30
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 55 45 57 / 40 20 20
Sequim 57 43 58 / 30 20 20
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 56 47 58 / 40 30 30
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 58 46 60 / 50 40 30
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 58 49 61 / 60 40 40
Olympics-
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet
decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 42 34 44 / 50 30 20
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet
decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 41 38 43 / 70 70 50
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. West wind in
the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s. West wind
in the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the
passes becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 44 40 46 / 50 50 40
Stevens Pass 42 38 45 / 50 60 40
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
317 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing
to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
