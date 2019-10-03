WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019
_____
924 FPUS56 KSEW 031015
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-032300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 60 48 60 / 80 80 50
$$
WAZ559-032300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 58 46 59 / 80 70 40
$$
WAZ507-032300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 59 47 58 / 70 80 50
Everett 58 47 58 / 70 80 50
$$
WAZ509-032300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 60 47 60 / 80 80 50
Tacoma 60 46 60 / 80 70 50
$$
WAZ556-032300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind around
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. South wind around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 60 48 60 / 70 80 50
$$
WAZ555-032300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 59 46 58 / 60 80 60
Enumclaw 58 45 57 / 70 70 50
North Bend 59 45 58 / 60 70 60
$$
WAZ503-032300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 59 47 58 / 50 70 40
Sumas 58 46 58 / 60 80 60
$$
WAZ506-032300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 59 47 58 / 60 80 40
Mount Vernon 60 47 60 / 60 80 40
$$
WAZ001-032300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 58 44 59 / 50 60 30
Eastsound 59 48 58 / 60 70 30
$$
WAZ510-032300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 60 48 60 / 60 70 30
Port Townsend 58 44 57 / 70 80 40
$$
WAZ511-032300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 59 45 59 / 90 80 40
$$
WAZ504-032300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 60 45 61 / 90 80 50
Olympia 59 44 60 / 90 70 40
$$
WAZ512-032300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
WAZ514-032300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 56 44 57 / 80 60 40
Sequim 58 42 59 / 70 60 30
$$
WAZ515-032300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 57 46 57 / 90 70 40
$$
WAZ516-032300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming
southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 58 45 60 / 90 70 30
$$
WAZ517-032300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. East wind
around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 58 48 59 / 100 80 40
$$
WAZ513-032300-
Olympics-
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to
1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 40 32 42 / 80 70 40
$$
WAZ567-032300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
5 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 41 35 40 / 80 80 70
$$
WAZ568-032300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Light wind in the passes becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming west
around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to
upper 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing
to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 47 38 45 / 50 60 50
Stevens Pass 44 37 43 / 60 50 50
$$
WAZ569-032300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
314 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing
to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet
decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather