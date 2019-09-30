WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 43 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 34 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 59 42 61 / 0 0 0

Everett 57 44 60 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 60 37 63 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 60 35 63 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 42 63 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 59 43 62 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 58 38 60 / 0 0 0

North Bend 59 40 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southeast

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 60 38 60 / 0 0 0

Sumas 62 36 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 41 59 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 61 37 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 59 39 59 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 58 44 59 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 41 61 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 57 43 59 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 61 34 64 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 62 32 65 / 0 0 0

Olympia 60 33 63 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 41 58 / 0 0 0

Sequim 58 41 60 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 59 41 59 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 61 41 60 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 62 39 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 32 46 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 28 47 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind

in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 49 30 53 / 10 10 0

Stevens Pass 41 28 47 / 10 10 0

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

