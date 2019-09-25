WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

114 FPUS56 KSEW 251011

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-252300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 66 55 64 / 0 30 70

$$

WAZ559-252300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 54 63 / 0 30 60

$$

WAZ507-252300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 64 55 63 / 0 40 70

Everett 63 55 61 / 0 50 70

$$

WAZ509-252300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 67 55 65 / 0 30 70

Tacoma 67 54 65 / 0 30 70

$$

WAZ556-252300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 66 56 64 / 0 40 70

$$

WAZ555-252300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 64 55 61 / 0 60 80

Enumclaw 65 52 61 / 0 40 80

North Bend 64 53 61 / 0 40 80

$$

WAZ503-252300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 63 54 61 / 10 80 60

Sumas 64 53 62 / 10 90 70

$$

WAZ506-252300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning.

Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 62 53 61 / 0 80 70

Mount Vernon 64 54 61 / 0 80 70

$$

WAZ001-252300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 50 62 / 10 60 50

Eastsound 62 55 61 / 10 80 60

$$

WAZ510-252300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 63 54 61 / 0 80 60

Port Townsend 62 51 60 / 0 50 60

$$

WAZ511-252300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

East wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 67 54 65 / 0 40 60

$$

WAZ504-252300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 52 65 / 0 20 60

Olympia 67 52 65 / 0 30 60

$$

WAZ512-252300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-252300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 52 61 / 10 70 60

Sequim 61 51 61 / 0 60 60

$$

WAZ515-252300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 53 62 / 10 90 60

$$

WAZ516-252300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 54 62 / 10 90 50

$$

WAZ517-252300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 56 63 / 0 60 60

$$

WAZ513-252300-

Olympics-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 53 44 52 / 10 70 60

$$

WAZ567-252300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 43 49 / 0 90 80

$$

WAZ568-252300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet decreasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind in the passes

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 59 45 54 / 0 50 90

Stevens Pass 51 44 49 / 0 80 90

$$

WAZ569-252300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then numerous showers

after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

$$

