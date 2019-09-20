WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019
_____
095 FPUS56 KSEW 201017
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-202300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 66 56 68 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ559-202300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 66 54 67 / 20 20 10
$$
WAZ507-202300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 65 56 67 / 20 10 10
Everett 65 55 66 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ509-202300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 67 55 69 / 10 10 10
Tacoma 68 54 70 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ556-202300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 67 56 69 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ555-202300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 64 55 68 / 30 10 10
Enumclaw 64 52 67 / 20 10 10
North Bend 64 53 68 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ503-202300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 64 54 65 / 20 10 10
Sumas 65 53 66 / 20 10 20
$$
WAZ506-202300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 63 54 65 / 10 10 10
Mount Vernon 66 54 68 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ001-202300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 63 51 63 / 10 10 10
Eastsound 63 54 64 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ510-202300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 64 55 66 / 10 10 10
Port Townsend 62 53 64 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ511-202300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southeast to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 67 54 68 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ504-202300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming
south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 68 54 69 / 20 10 10
Olympia 67 54 68 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ512-202300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
$$
WAZ514-202300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 62 53 63 / 10 10 20
Sequim 64 52 65 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ515-202300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 62 53 63 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ516-202300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 54 65 / 20 20 20
$$
WAZ517-202300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 65 56 66 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ513-202300-
Olympics-
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5500 feet increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 52 44 52 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ567-202300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 52 44 53 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ568-202300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Snow level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower
to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 56 47 61 / 40 10 10
Stevens Pass 51 43 55 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ569-202300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
10500 feet decreasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
$$
_____
