WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY..., Tuesday, Tuesday night, and

Wednesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 63 54 65 / 40 100 90 50

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 61 52 64 / 40 100 80 50

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 61 53 63 / 30 100 80 40

Everett 53 61 53 63 / 30 100 90 40

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 64 53 66 / 40 90 90 60

Tacoma 53 64 52 67 / 50 100 90 60

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 63 54 66 / 40 100 90 50

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 62 52 65 / 60 100 90 50

Enumclaw 51 62 51 63 / 50 90 90 70

North Bend 51 61 51 65 / 50 100 90 60

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 63 53 65 / 30 90 90 30

Sumas 52 63 52 67 / 40 100 80 30

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 63 53 64 / 30 100 90 30

Mount Vernon 53 64 53 66 / 30 90 80 30

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 62 53 63 / 30 90 90 30

Eastsound 54 63 54 64 / 30 100 90 40

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 64 54 64 / 30 100 80 30

Port Townsend 52 62 52 61 / 30 90 80 40

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 61 50 65 / 60 100 80 50

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 63 51 67 / 80 100 90 70

Olympia 52 61 50 65 / 50 100 90 60

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 62 51 61 / 40 90 60 30

Sequim 50 63 51 63 / 50 90 70 40

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 61 51 63 / 80 100 60 30

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 64 50 66 / 100 100 60 30

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 64 54 65 / 90 100 80 50

Olympics-

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers, snow showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 46 40 49 / 70 100 70 40

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers, isolated thunderstorms and a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, isolated

thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the evening. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet increasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 46 42 50 / 70 100 80 50

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet. North wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely, isolated thunderstorms and showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, isolated

thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the evening. Snow

level near 7000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 44 52 44 56 / 60 100 100 70

Stevens Pass 40 47 39 51 / 50 100 100 60

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

157 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers,

isolated thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, isolated

thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the evening. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

