WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 6, 2019
_____
241 FPUS56 KSEW 071051
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-072300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 71 60 69 / 10 40 60
$$
WAZ559-072300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 70. South wind around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 71 57 69 / 10 40 60
$$
WAZ507-072300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 70 59 69 / 10 40 60
Everett 70 59 67 / 10 40 60
$$
WAZ509-072300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind around
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 59 69 / 10 40 60
Tacoma 71 59 70 / 10 40 60
$$
WAZ556-072300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 72 60 70 / 10 40 60
$$
WAZ555-072300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 72 57 67 / 20 90 60
Enumclaw 71 56 65 / 20 70 60
North Bend 72 56 67 / 20 80 60
$$
WAZ503-072300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 71 60 67 / 20 40 40
Sumas 74 58 69 / 20 50 50
$$
WAZ506-072300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 70 57 68 / 10 40 40
Mount Vernon 72 57 70 / 10 40 40
$$
WAZ001-072300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 69 54 66 / 10 30 40
Eastsound 69 58 67 / 10 30 40
$$
WAZ510-072300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 69 58 68 / 10 40 40
Port Townsend 64 56 65 / 10 40 40
$$
WAZ511-072300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph
or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 70 57 68 / 10 40 70
$$
WAZ504-072300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 71 58 69 / 10 40 90
Olympia 70 58 68 / 10 40 70
$$
WAZ512-072300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning. Highs near
70. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind around
10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
$$
WAZ514-072300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 65 55 65 / 10 30 50
Sequim 66 54 65 / 10 40 50
$$
WAZ515-072300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 64 54 63 / 20 30 60
$$
WAZ516-072300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 67 56 65 / 10 30 50
$$
WAZ517-072300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 58 65 / 10 40 90
$$
WAZ513-072300-
Olympics-
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Occasional drizzle in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 59 46 53 / 20 40 60
$$
WAZ567-072300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level
near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No
snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 67 52 54 / 40 70 60
$$
WAZ568-072300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70.
Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Southwest wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the 50s. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Southwest wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 72 50 58 / 30 80 60
Stevens Pass 67 48 53 / 30 80 50
$$
WAZ569-072300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
350 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers
in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near
10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow
accumulation.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather