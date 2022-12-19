WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ 011 FPUS56 KPQR 191359 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 559 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday. WAZ021-200115- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 559 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows around 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely and a chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 35. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ020-200115- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 559 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow until afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow, then rain likely late. Snow level 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 25. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ040-200115- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 559 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow until afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 25. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs 30 to 35. Light wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 25. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and snow likely. Snow level 500 feet in the evening. Lows 10 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain and rain in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Lows 25 to 30. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ019-200115- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 559 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Free air freezing level at the surface in the morning. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Free air freezing level at the surface in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Colder. Free air freezing level at the surface in the evening. Very cold. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of freezing rain. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet increasing to above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$