WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

459 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

459 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to

40. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

459 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Patchy frost until

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers,

mainly in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

459 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 500 to 1000

feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 35. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Showers with snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. East wind

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Areas of

frost after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas

of frost. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

459 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southeast wind 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly

in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Free air freezing

level at the surface.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.

