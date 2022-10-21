WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

229 PM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,

Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.

WAZ021-221130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

229 PM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind, increasing to

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands,

northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

WAZ020-221130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

229 PM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind, increasing to

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of

an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

WAZ040-221130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

229 PM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind, increasing to

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

WAZ019-221130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

229 PM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times this

evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Light wind, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet, rising

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Snow

level 5000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet.

