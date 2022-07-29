WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

599 FPUS56 KPQR 290953

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

253 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-292315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

253 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Patchy morning fog. Highs 75 to 85. Light wind becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 55 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-292315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

253 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 80 to 90. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light wind becoming

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-292315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

253 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 90 to 95. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 90 to 95. Light wind

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-292315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

253 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY BELOW

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising

to 16000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 16000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Hot. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

16000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet lowering to 12000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather