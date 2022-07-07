WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 _____ 264 FPUS56 KPQR 071117 ZFPPQR Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Portland OR 417 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday. WAZ021-072330- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 417 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ WAZ020-072330- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 417 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind, becoming light in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ WAZ040-072330- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 417 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ WAZ019-072330- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 417 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. $$