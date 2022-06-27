WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022

569 FPUS56 KPQR 271053

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Portland OR

353 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-272330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

353 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense

fog this morning. Cooler, with highs in the lower 70s. Light

wind, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Near

beaches and headlands, south wind 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20

mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, except south wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. Light wind. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

WAZ020-272330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

353 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

WAZ040-272330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

353 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

WAZ019-272330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

353 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Free air freezing level 12000 feet,

lowering to 10000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet, decreasing to 7500 feet

after midnight. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7500 feet, increasing above 8000 feet in the

afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow level above

8000 feet.

$$

