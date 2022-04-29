WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

250 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

250 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 20 mph increasing

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

250 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

250 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 50 to 55.

Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half to three quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 40. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

250 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Light

wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Light wind

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch

to one inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Light wind. Gusts to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising

to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Free air freezing

level 4000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet

rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet after midnight. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet.

