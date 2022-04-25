WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

319 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

319 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

319 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 2500

feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows 35 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

319 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 5 to 15

mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

morning. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

319 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing

to 3500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1

to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet after midnight. Free air freezing level 6000 feet in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

