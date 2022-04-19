WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 18, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

252 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

252 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, with a slight chance of

thunderstorms with small hail. Showers decreasing later this

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late

tonight. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 15

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to half inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 55

to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

252 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms,

some with small hail. Showers decreasing later this afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

late. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain increasing. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, some with small hail. Lows around 40. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

252 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms with small

hail, mainly later this morning into the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 45. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing chance of rain early in the morning, then

rain. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely. Lows around 40. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50

to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 55

to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

252 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Showers, decreasing later this afternoon. Slight chance

of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain or snow early in the morning, then

rain or snow. Snow level rising to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 4000 feet, lowering 3500

feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

