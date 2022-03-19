WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

_____

094 FPUS56 KPQR 191104

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

404 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

WAZ021-192345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

404 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Rain in the

morning, with a chance of rain in the late morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5

to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight. Near beaches and headlands, west wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 45. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph increasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the morning. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ020-192345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

404 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the late morning, then a chance of showers until midday. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50

percent. Rainfall amounts around one to two tenths of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet

increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows

around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

WAZ040-192345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

404 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of

rain and snow showers late. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ019-192345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

404 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers

early in the afternoon. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely in the late evening and early morning. Chance of snow showers

late. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to

above 8000 feet after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

lowering to 11000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 7500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising

to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow level 4500 feet after

midnight. Free air freezing level 7500 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather