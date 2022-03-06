WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

223 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

223 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly to mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

223 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 50. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

223 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 55. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost late. Lows 30 to 35.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

223 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 3500 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after

midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to

1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Free air freezing level at the surface after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface

rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet

lowering to 3500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 4000 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely and a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

