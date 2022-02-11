WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022 _____ 707 FPUS56 KPQR 111045 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 245 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday. WAZ021-120230- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 245 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ WAZ020-120230- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 245 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 35. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. $$ WAZ040-120230- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 245 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Areas of morning low clouds and patchy fog, then partly to mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind, becoming east 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 35. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. $$ WAZ019-120230- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 245 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. Southeast wind 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.