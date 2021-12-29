WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021 _____ 120 FPUS56 KPQR 291157 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 357 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night, and Friday. WAZ021-300045- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 357 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy early becoming partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, northeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 25. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph, except northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 30. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent. $$ WAZ020-300045- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 357 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Rain and snow until afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 20 to 25. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 25. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. $$ WAZ040-300045- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 357 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Mostly snow late. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 25. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 20 to 25. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. $$ WAZ019-300045- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 357 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Mostly snow late. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent. $$ weather.gov\/portland _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather