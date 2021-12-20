WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

522 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021

...FLOOD WATCHES AND/OR WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF

THE ZONE FORECAST AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN

FOR DETAILS...

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

522 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, except

south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of snow 90 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

522 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20

mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain or snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 25. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs 25 to 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

522 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs around 40. East wind 5 to 15

mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an

inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain

likely late in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Highs around 35. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

522 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Areas of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 3500 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, rain, or snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain or snow and a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or freezing rain. Snow

level 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow and

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 3500

feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

