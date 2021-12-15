WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

419 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

419 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,

southeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. Patchy fog late. Lows

35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of

showers in the morning. Chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

419 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Breezy with patchy blowing snow. Snow level

500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 40.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the late evening

and early morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

419 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM UNTIL 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow until afternoon. Rain and snow likely

in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs 30 to 40. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers through midnight, then rain and

snow showers likely late. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

35 to 40. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the

evening. No snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 40.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

419 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM UNTIL 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow until afternoon. Chance of snow in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

until afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

late morning and early afternoon. Snow accumulation of 8 to

14 inches. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers through midnight, then a chance of snow

showers late. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon.

