WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021 _____ 849 FPUS56 KPQR 021046 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 246 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday. WAZ021-030215- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 246 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this morning. Highs 45 to 55. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ020-030215- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 246 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this morning. Patchy fog. Becoming partly cloudy later this afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind, becoming northwest wind 10 mph by afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ040-030215- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 246 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this morning, then becoming partly cloudy later this afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows 30 to 35. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ019-030215- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 246 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the morning. Snow level 3500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level rising to 6000 feet. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet. Southeast wind 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Southeast wind 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 4000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$