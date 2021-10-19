WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday Night,

Thursday, Thursday Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

302 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain until midnight. Rain after midnight. Lows around 50. East wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30

mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph near beaches

and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain late.

Lows around 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, except south wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to

60. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

302 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain late.

Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Chance of rain late. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 50 to

55. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

302 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain until midnight. Rain

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

60. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 45 to

55. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

302 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain until midnight.

Chance of rain after midnight, then rain late. Snow level 6500 feet.

Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph

late. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 6000 feet. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 5500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to

8000 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level

5000 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

