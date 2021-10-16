WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain until midnight. Rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Rain late. Lows

45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain late. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late. Snow level

6500 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely

until midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

rising to 7500 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

