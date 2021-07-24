WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021

_____

194 FPUS56 KPQR 240954

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

254 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-242330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

254 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Patchy morning

fog. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

near beaches and headlands.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

WAZ020-242330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

254 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

80 to 85.

$$

WAZ040-242330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

254 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

85 to 90.

$$

WAZ019-242330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

254 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 16000 feet lowering to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

rising to 16000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

rising to 16000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

