WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021

372 FPUS56 KPQR 111034

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-112330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny by mid

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ020-112330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny by mid

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

WAZ040-112330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs

75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs

75 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley

lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

WAZ019-112330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet lowering to 14000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

weather.gov/portland

