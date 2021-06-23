WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

_____

578 FPUS56 KPQR 230936

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

236 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-240045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

236 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy, with areas of fog and patchy drizzle. Becoming

partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs 60 to 70, warmest well

inland. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then increasing low clouds.

Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Morning clouds and patchy fog, then partly sunny. Highs

65 to 75, warmest well inland. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Morning low clouds. Becoming mostly sunny by afternoon.

Highs in the 70s, but 65 to 70 near the beaches. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95, but 70s on the beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90, but 70s on beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler, with highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-240045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

236 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY...

.TODAY...Morning clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the evening, then light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind, becoming

northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-240045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

236 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy until midday, then mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95, locally near 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95, locally near 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95, locally near 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

WAZ019-240045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

236 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

