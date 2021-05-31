WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

417 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

417 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75 near the coast, and 80 to

85 inland. Light wind becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Patchy

fog. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

417 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 85. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to

55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

417 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 90. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 70 to

75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

417 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 4500

feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

weather.gov/portland

