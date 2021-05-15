WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

420 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

420 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming partly to mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Light

wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to

50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 60. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

420 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 65. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

420 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

420 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. North wind 5

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 4500

feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

