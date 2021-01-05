WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

1212 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1212 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 40 to

45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain until midday. Rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

increasing to south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Near

beaches and headlands, south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to

45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1212 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 35 to 40.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1212 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Patchy fog.

Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1212 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3000

feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph,

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level rising to 4500

feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500

feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Free air freezing level 3500 feet in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

